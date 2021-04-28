KEY LARGO — A 41-year-old local man accused of stalking a 15-year-old girl was arrested last Thursday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Donald Richardatherton Smith was charged with aggravated stalking.
The alleged incidents were first reported to the sheriff’s office on March 14 in which the girl stated the suspect, later identified as Smith, was walking around her Key Largo residence. She said he had a flashlight was looking in windows at one point.
Responding deputies were unable to locate the suspect and a detective was assigned to investigate.
The girl stated the same suspect entered the fast food restaurant where she works several times and flirted with her, which made her uncomfortable. He gave her his phone number at one point.
Detectives used that number to identify Smith as a suspect. The girl identified Smith as the suspect in a photo lineup.
Smith was later arrested and taken to jail.