ISLAMORADA — A 37-year-old Miami man accused of stealing his friend’s car was arrested Saturday, Nov. 30, near the Channel Five Bridge.
Noel Mojarrieta was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, battery, resisting arrest and DUI, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
The alleged incident began at 11:06 p.m. in Islamorada when a be-on-the-lookout alert was issued for a 2005 Volkswagen Jetta that was reported stolen at mile marker 71 by Mojarrieta’s friend, also from Miami. The 36-year-old car owner was found shortly thereafter at a nearby shopping area. He stated he and Mojarrieta are longtime friends who traveled to the Florida Keys to fish the Channel Five Bridge. He alleged that Mojarrieta was intoxicated and high on narcotics.
At some point, Mojarrieta became upset as he wanted to leave, but the victim was not ready to do so. Both were in the car when an argument ensued. The car owner exited in an attempt to calm Mojarrieta. Mojarrieta also exited. Mojarrieta then allegedly placed the man in a choke hold and dragged him away from the driver’s side of the vehicle. Deputy Anfernee Rodriguez noted the victim had scrapes and cuts consistent with being dragged on the ground, reports say.
Mojarrieta told the car owner to get in the passenger seat and sped away on U.S. 1 reaching speeds of 100 mph. The man pleaded for Mojarrieta to slow down and to let him out. Mojarrieta complied near mile marker 81, leaving the victim on the side of the road and the shopping plaza.
Deputies Joel Rios and Ashley Monaco stopped the Jetta near mile marker 88. Mojarrieta was first taken to Mariners Hospital, where he was uncooperative and refused medical care, reports say. Mojarrieta was medically cleared and taken to jail.