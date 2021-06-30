ISLAMORADA — A 43-year-old Orlando man was arrested Saturday, June 19, after being accused of stealing a fishing reel from his employer and attempting to sell it online.
Manuel Diaz was charged with larceny, dealing in stolen property, sale of stolen property and using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
The employer hired Diaz to work at his Islamorada business where he was restructuring his shop and going through business and personal items. Diaz allegedly made the comment that the man owned a lot of things and that he should sell some it. The man said he did not want to sell anything. Some of the items mentioned were fishing reels.
Later, the employer went to a mobile phone application called OfferUp and saw one of his fishing reels for sale. The app post was made by “Manny,” who the victim identified as Diaz, reports say.
Diaz also posted multiple pictures of ATVs and dirt bikes for sale on OfferUp, reports say. Those images were taken at the employer's property. The employer said the ATVs and motor bikes were not stolen.
An undercover detective bought the reel from Diaz, who was arrested and taken to jail, reports say.