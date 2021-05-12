TAVERNIER — A 43-year-old Cutler Bay man was arrested Monday, May 3, after allegedly stealing $4,500 worth of fishing gear from a sinking boat.
Christopher Peter Suda was charged with grand theft and burglary, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
On March 8, a boat owner ran his 48-foot vessel into mangroves in Tavernier. The owner contacted a friend to pick him up as the boat was taking on water. They left and contacted a marine tow company to retrieve the vessel.
When the tow company responded, a man in a 28-foot boat, later identified as Suda, told the captain that he knew the boat owner and began taking fishing gear from the boat, reports say. The captain took pictures of the man and his boat number.
Suda was interviewed and arrested.