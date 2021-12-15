Sorry, an error occurred.
Fuller
KEY LARGO — A 52-year-old local man accused of stealing more than $300 worth of tools from a Key Largo home was arrested earlier this month.
Anthony Earl Fuller was charged with burglary and theft, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputy Andres Ramirez responded to the 20 block of Hibiscus Lane at 1:20 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, regarding a theft.
The homeowner stated a 250-piece tool box, a pressure washer and a vacuum cleaner were stolen from her front porch. The total value of the items was $350.
Home security cameras captured the unknown suspect taking the items.
Ramirez canvassed the neighborhood and was talking to residents when he observed a man riding a bicycle who looked like the suspect in the security video.
The man was taken into custody and questioned about the theft.
Fuller allegedly admitted to the theft and the stolen items were found in his home, which is also on Hibiscus Lane.
He was taken to jail.