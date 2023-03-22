Saintolien
KEY LARGO — A 50-year-old Miami-Dade County man was arrested Monday, March 13, after being accused of stealing a work truck in the Upper Keys.
Garby Saintolien was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, making a false police report and driving with a suspended or revoked license, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Saintolien flagged down a deputy near mile marker 100 at 8:44 a.m. and reported that he had been battered and shot at by a construction worker, reports say.
Deputies, however, learned that was false, and that Saintolien had punched a construction worker and driven off the worksite in a Ford F-150 pickup truck without the company’s permission, reports say.
Saintolien changed his story several times, reports say. He was taken to jail.
