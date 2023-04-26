Bussard
KEY LARGO — A 42-year-old Tavernier man was arrested Monday, April 17, after allegedly threatening a U.S. Postal Service clerk. There were no reported injuries.
Alan Cory Bussard was charged with disorderly conduct, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were called to the Key Largo post office at 8:45 a.m. after a suspect — later identified as Bussard — threatened a clerk over a disagreement about his mail, reports say.
Bussard was found nearby shortly thereafter after causing disturbances at two other locations, reports say.
