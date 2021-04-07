KEY LARGO — A 25-year-old Clewiston man and a 27-year-old Ochopee woman were arrested Monday, March 29, after a traffic stop at a Key Largo gas station allegedly led to a deputy being head-butted.
The woman, Raven Elizabeth Osceola, was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Jawan Derrick Sanders was charged with DUI.
The incident began at approximately 1:48 a.m. when Deputy Alexandra Hradecky was at the Circle K gas station at mile marker 106 and observed a Ford Expedition attempt to turn around. The SUV drove into some bushes. She approached the driver, identified as Sanders, who smelled of alcohol, reports say. When asked how much he had to drink, Sanders responded that all was well and the female passenger was going to drive for him, reports say.
Meanwhile, Osceola exited the vehicle and refused to get back in, ignoring multiple orders. She began to twist and pull away as Hradecky moved to detain her, reports say. Deputy Andersen Harrill arrived to assist. Osceola then head-butted Hradecky and began kicking both deputies. Deputies Cristian Santos and Casey Matthews also arrived on scene. It took four deputies to place Osceola into custody, reports say.
Osceola and Sanders were taken to jail.