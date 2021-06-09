ISLAMORADA — A 34-year-old Miami man was arrested Sunday, May 30, for allegedly fighting with family, hotel staff and deputies.
Nelson Borges was charged with resisting officers with violence, disorderly conduct and assault on a law enforcement officer, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office responded to the Postcard Inn Beach Resort & Marina at 9:52 p.m. regarding a fight. Deputy Anfernee Rodriguez arrived first to find a female on top the suspect. Borges allegedly had been fighting with family members and hotel staff.
Borges began resisting Rodriguez and other arriving deputies. It required four officers and multiple stuns from a Taser to get Borges in custody.
Borges was taken to Mariners Hospital, where he was medically cleared. He was then taken to jail.