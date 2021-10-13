TAVERNIER — Authorities arrested a 41-year-old Tavernier man on Monday, Oct. 4, in Pasco County on an attempted murder warrant after the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said he seriously injured an Upper Keys woman with his truck.
Scott David Alan Hedger was initially charged with leaving the scene without rendering aid, driving with a suspended license, failure to report an injured person and failure to register as a convicted felon following the Sept. 14 incident, sheriff’s spokesman Adam Linhardt said. Hedger subsequently was released from jail after posting $50,000 bail.
Detectives interviewed the alleged victim at Kendall Regional Medical Center and obtained additional warrants for attempted murder and aggravated battery, Linhardt said. The U.S. Marshals Service assisted in locating Hedger.
Hedger will return to Monroe County to face all the charges. His bail is now set at $1 million, Linhardt said.
According to reports, the woman was standing on the step bar of Hedger’s truck while he was in the driver’s seat during the argument. Hedger put the truck in reverse, causing the woman to fall and get stuck between the step bar and the truck, reports say. The woman was dragged as Hedger continued in reverse. He then put the truck in drive and dragged the victim approximately 1,038 feet, Linhardt said.
Deputy Cristian Santos was called to Broadway in Tavernier at approximately 12:10 a.m. on Sept. 14 and found the 28-year-old woman bleeding from serious injuries to her arms, legs and chest.
She stated her boyfriend caused her injuries by dragging her with his vehicle during an argument. She was able to give a description of the vehicle and describe some of what transpired before she was sedated for her injuries. She was taken to Mariners Hospital and airlifted to Kendall Regional Medical Center, Linhardt said.
A deputy stopped Hedger in the same pickup truck on U.S. 1. and placed him into custody at that time.