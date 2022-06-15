Iannone
ISLAMORADA — A 28-year-old Fairfield, New Jersey, man was arrested Monday, June 6, for allegedly emptying an RV sewage tank near Whale Harbor Marina.
Ralph Andrew Iannone was charged with illegal dumping of human waste, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputy Nerelys Guerra was called to the marina at 2:42 a.m. where a manager stated a black RV bus dumped human waste that made its way into the ocean.
The driver, Iannone, admitted to emptying some of the RV’s tanks, reports say. He was taken to jail.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.