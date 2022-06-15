ISLAMORADA — A 28-year-old Fairfield, New Jersey, man was arrested Monday, June 6, for allegedly emptying an RV sewage tank near Whale Harbor Marina.

Ralph Andrew Iannone was charged with illegal dumping of human waste, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Nerelys Guerra was called to the marina at 2:42 a.m. where a manager stated a black RV bus dumped human waste that made its way into the ocean.

The driver, Iannone, admitted to emptying some of the RV’s tanks, reports say. He was taken to jail.