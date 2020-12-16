LONG KEY — A Marco Island man has been arrested and charged in the death of a man who was riding in his boat last July and died after being ejected and struck by the propeller.
Authorities have charged David Brandon Werning, 27, of Marco Island, with vessel homicide by operating his boat in a reckless manner, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokesman Bobby Dube said.
Werning surrendered to authorities last Thursday.
The accident occurred about 5:30 p.m. July 17 in the area of Yacht Channel, about 5 miles north of Long Key Bridge, according to the FWC.
Werning was operating a 34-foot Contender boat with four occupants from Marco Island to Islamorada. While in route to Islamorada, they observed severe weather conditions on the radar and were experiencing mechanical issues with the engines, Dube said.
As they continued transit to Islamorada, the vessel was traveling on plane at approximately 50 knots. As the vessel approached Yacht Channel, it was experiencing very rough seas and encountering severe thunderstorms.
With the boat traveling on plane, Werning took a sharp turn to enter the channel, ejecting three of his occupants and killing one of them, Dube said. The deceased was Sean Hurley, 25.
An interview with Werning concluded that he “neglected to take necessary precautions which may be required by the ordinary practice of seaman,” Dube wrote in a news release.
Based on data downloaded from Werning’s GPS, the weather conditions at the time of the incident included wind speeds of 25 to 31 mph, thunderstorms and waves of 2 to 6 feet, Dube said.
“This information, coupled with both Werning’s and all other occupant statements as to poor visibility at the time of the accident, shows Werning did not take the necessary precautions to traverse this area safely,” Dube wrote.