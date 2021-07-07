KEY LARGO — A 20-year-old Homestead man was arrested Thursday after deputies say he was stopped in a stolen Honda.
Jose Carlos Blanquicett was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, possession of synthetic cannabinoids and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff’s office received information that a stolen Honda may be in the Florida Keys. Sgt. James Hager spotted the suspected vehicle traveling southbound at mile marker 103 at 11:44 a.m. and confirmed the license plate number. Hager was unable to stop the vehicle due to heavy traffic.
Deputy Victor Morales saw the vehicle pass him at a high rate of speed at mile marker 99. The Honda pulled into Bay Drive and stopped. Morales and a Florida Highway Patrol Trooper identified the driver, the sole occupant, as Blanquicett.
A small amount of marijuana, a vape pen, THC oil and rolling papers were found in the vehicle.
Blanquicett was taken to jail.