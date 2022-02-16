KEY LARGO — A 42-year-old Miami man was arrested last week following an investigation between the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the Miami-Dade Police Department and La Marque Police Department in Texas.
Duglas Faife was arrested in Miami on charges of grand theft and dealing in stolen property, according to the sheriff’s office.
The case began on Feb. 3, 2022, in Monroe County when a Key Largo resident brought a Lindgren-Pitman LP S2-1200 electric fishing reel into the sheriff’s substation on High Point Road. The resident said he bought the reel for $3,800 from a seller using the OfferUp app. He said he met the seller in a Miami parking lot for the purchase and brought it home. The buyer then contacted the manufacturer to put the reel’s serial number in his name when they notified him the reel had been stolen in La Marque, Texas.
La Marque police informed Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Ian Barnett they were notified in January of a reel purchased over the phone with a stolen credit card from a local vendor. At the time, the transaction was processed without incident and an unknown person picked up the reel.
Barnett then informed Miami-Dade Police of the case and that a second buy from the same suspect was possible. Miami-Dade Police then set up an undercover buy on Feb. 7 at another parking lot in Miami.
Faife was taken into custody following the undercover buy operation.
The stolen reel has a retail price of approximately $5,500.