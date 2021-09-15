KEY LARGO — Authorities arrested a man on Monday in connection with the 2017 murder of Key Largo resident Mary Bonneville.
Authorities have charged Eddy Lopez-Jemot in the murder of Bonneville and he was taken into custody on Monday evening, according to authorities.
Bonneville was found dead inside her burning home on Oct. 21, 2017, around 9:30 p.m. A man walking his dog called 911 to report that smoke was billowing from 720 Ponce De Leon Blvd., where 70-year-old Bonneville lived alone.
Responding deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported seeing flames inside the home and found the back sliding glass door wide open. Firefighters, while working to extinguish the flames, discovered Bonneville’s body inside and reported that her throat was slit.
“I observed a deep laceration on her neck, below the chin on Mary. I also observed cuts on Mary’s left arm,” a firefighter wrote in his narrative.
Bonneville had left the VFW Post 10211, which is roughly 100 yards away from her home, around 8:30 p.m. to walk home.
Two days after Bonneville’s death, a woman reported being assaulted by her ex-boyfriend, Lopez-Jemot, behind the VFW on Oct. 21 not long before Bonneville’s home was reported ablaze.
Magdalena Soutelo-Rodriguez claimed she was held at knifepoint against her will by Lopez-Jemot, who allegedly said to her, “I’m going to kill you and rip your head off” and “I’m going to burn up your house so you know what it would be like to have nothing.”
Soutelo-Rodriguez didn’t report the alleged incident until Monday, Oct. 23, out of fear that Lopez-Jemot would harm her or her children. Lopez-Jemot was released from jail after serving 364 days.
Authorities were able to piece together the case and make the arrest because of DNA evidence collected at and around Bonneville’s home, reports say.