KEY LARGO — Authorities have filed criminal charges against a 52-year-old local man who reportedly supplied crack cocaine to a woman who later died after ingesting the drug.
The Monroe County State Attorney's Office has charged Anthony Earl Fuller with homicide-negligent manslaughter following an investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. If convicted, Fuller could face life in prison.
“I want to thank the men and women of the sheriff’s office and the State Attorney’s Office for their hard work on this case,” Sheriff Rick Ramsay said in a prepared statement. “I hope this provides some closure to the victim’s family as well as send the message to drug dealers that they will be held accountable for their actions.”
The case began on Aug. 14, 2021, when the sheriff's Major Crimes Unit detectives responded to a Key Largo residence on 78th Avenue regarding the death of 51-year-old Jennifer Winslow, sheriff's spokesman Adam Linhardt said.
Evidence of drug use was observed at the scene. The investigation revealed Winslow ingested crack cocaine just prior to her death, Linhardt said. Further investigation revealed Fuller provided or sold her the drugs, according to Linhardt.
This is the first time a suspected drug dealer in Monroe County has faced homicide or manslaughter charges for supplying drugs to a person who died after taking them, Monroe County State Attorney Dennis Ward said.
State law allows for such charges against people who supply others with drugs, and such cases have been tried in other circuit courts in Florida, Ward said.
"The sheriff's office worked this up and brought it to us," Ward said. "We discussed the legalities of the case and the pros and cons before deciding to file charges."
Ward believes there is a "significant likelihood of a conviction" in the case, he said.
Fuller was already in jail on other drug-related charges when he was additionally charged in this case.