KEY LARGO — A 38-year-old Cutler Bay man was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 12, following a traffic stop in which deputies say more than 10 ounces of cocaine was found.
Yoandi Emilio Cardenas Mendice was charged with trafficking cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. He was also cited for window tint that was too dark.
Deputy Lance Hernandez stopped a black Range Rover at approximately 11 a.m. near mile marker 99 for illegal window tint. K9 Coral responded and alerted to drugs in the vehicle.
A bag containing 10.2 ounces of cocaine was found in the rear passenger seat, reports say. A fake tire repair can with a false bottom was found in the trunk.
Cardenas Mendice was taken to jail. An adult female passenger in the sport-utility-vehicle was not charged.