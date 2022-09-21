Arauz
NORTH KEY LARGO — A 45-year-old Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri, man was arrested Sunday, Sept. 11, for urinating in public view inside an Ocean Reef Club bar.
Anthony Gabriel Arauz was charged with disorderly intoxication, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were called to the Burgee Bar at 1:37 a.m. after witnesses stated Arauz exposed himself and urinated on himself as well as the bar floor.
Arauz was taken to jail.
