ISLAMORADA — A 56-year-old Key Largo man was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 30, after deputies say he ran away following a traffic stop.
Joseph Lightburn Beckford was charged with resisting arrest, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
Deputy Vaughn O’Keefe stopped a Volkswagen car driving southbound on U.S. 1 near mile marker 88 with undercarriage neon blue lights activated. Blue-colored lights affixed to non-emergency vehicles are illegal in Florida. The color blue is reserved for emergency vehicles only.
O’Keefe stopped the car and noticed the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle, reports say. O’Keefe saw a pack of rolling papers and asked Beckford, the sole occupant of the vehicle, if he had a medical marijuana card. Beckford stated he did not, reports say. Deputy Scott Costa arrived to assist.
O’Keefe asked Beckford to step out of the vehicle and asked if he had anything illegal in his possession. Beckford answered in the affirmative, adding that’s way he was running, reports say. Beckford then fled on foot as deputies gave chase. Beckford dropped something while running, reports say. Costa stated he going to deploy his Taser if Beckford did not stop. Beckford continued to run. Costa deployed his Taser, but missed. Beckford stopped running shortly thereafter. Deputy Joel Rios also arrived to assist.
A small baggie containing approximately .16 grams of cocaine was found where Beckford was seen dropping something while running, approximately 5.5 grams of marijuana was found in multipole sandwich bags inside the car, and a digital scale and a grinder were also found, reports say.
Beckford was taken to jail.