KEY LARGO — A 36-year-old man from Cairo, Egypt, was arrested Saturday after allegedly failing to stop for a deputy.
Ramy Hassan Mohamed Hassan was charged with fleeing and eluding and DUI, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputy Alexandria Hradecky was on patrol at approximately 7:16 a.m. near mile marker 102 on U.S. 1 when she saw a white Honda car with an unsecured tag speeding northbound, traveling in the center of the highway and changing lanes without a turn signal, reports say.
The car continued north after Hradecky got behind it and turned on her lights and siren. The car eventually turned onto Reef Drive and stopped.
Hassan was behaving strangely and had bloodshot, glassy eyes, the deputy reported. Hassan did not pass field sobriety exercises, reports say.
A half empty vodka bottle was found in the car, reports say.
Hassan was taken to jail.