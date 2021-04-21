UPPER KEYS — A 59-year-old Tavernier man accused of a sex crime in January was located and arrested in Collier County last week by the U.S. Marshals Service.
Alejandro Luis Dewelde remains in a Collier County jail on charges of attempted sexual battery, two counts of battery, indecent exposure of sexual organs and false imprisonment, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
The alleged incident was reported on Jan. 6, 2021, at an apartment complex on the 90000 block of the Overseas Highway.
Dewelde is accused of grabbing a 23-year-old woman by the shoulders and pushing her onto a bed. The woman says she yelled no and attempted to get Dewelde off of her. He allegedly attempted to pull her pants down, but was not successful. The woman says Dewelde then masturbated while pinning the victim down. He allowed her to leave thereafter.
The victim’s boyfriend later confronted Dewelde and a fight ensued. One of the battery charges is due to Dewelde hitting the woman’s boyfriend, reports say.
Dewelde will be brought to Monroe County to face the charges against him.