KEY LARGO — A 57-year-old Tavernier man was arrested last Thursday for allegedly performing work on a woman’s home without permits or proper licensing.
John William Sinnamon was charged with engaging in contracting business without certification, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
The case began in October when a Key Largo woman reported Sinnamon was verbally abusing her. The woman stated she hired Sinnamon in April to perform mold mediation work on her home on Jean La Fitte Drive.
The scope of the work was to take four days, but four months later the work was still not done, reports say.
She also accused Sinnamon of performing work out of the scope of his contract by gutting her bathroom down the studs. She says Sinnamon told her he did not need permits to perform the work.
The woman contacted code compliance and learned permits were needed for such work. The woman says she confronted Sinnamon and he became defensive and verbally abusive. She showed Detective Deborah Johnson texts and emails as evidence.
Johnson toured the woman’s home and found extensive plumbing and flooring construction underway and incomplete in addition to the unfinished, gutted bathroom, reports say.
Johnson contacted the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation and learned the agency cited Sinnamon $250 in November for performing work outside the scope of his contract and added that Sinnamon was not registered or licensed to perform construction work in Florida, reports say.