KEY LARGO — A 45-year-old local man was arrested Monday, June 7, after a woman reported finding a video camera in the bedroom and pictures of herself on his phone.
Mohamed Ibrahim was charged with video voyeurism, which is a felony, and misdemeanor battery, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
The 27-year-old female victim was sharing a room with separate beds with Ibrahim. The two are not romantically involved.
The woman said she found a small camera June 1 on the wall next to Ibrahim’s bed facing the bathroom. The device was disguised as a USB charging adapter. She confronted Ibrahim and found nude pictures of herself in the deleted photos on his iPhone, reports say. The photos also allegedly showed Ibrahim touching the woman while she slept.
The woman said she gave no one permission to take the pictures of her or touch her.
Warrants were issued for Ibrahim’s arrest. He was booked into jail and being held on an $85,000 bail.