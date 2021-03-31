KEY LARGO — A 60-year-old Miami man was given a notice to appear in court Saturday, March 20, for illegal snappers and triggerfish.
Deputy Jose Hernandez was on patrol at approximately 10:45 a.m. near Jewfish Creek when he spotted an angler, later identified as Willie Frank Simmons, fishing under the bridge, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office’s spokesman Adam Linhardt said. Simmons had four mangrove snapper and one triggerfish in his possession, and all were undersized, reports say.
The mangrove snapper were shorter than the required 10 inches to harvest and the lone triggerfish was shorter than the required 15 inches, Linhardt said. For information about wildlife regulations, visit myfwc.com