KEY LARGO — A 74-year-old Fernandina Beach man died Monday, Sept. 12, after losing consciousness in the water while snorkeling, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Howard Bernard Tarlow was with Sundiver Snorkel Tours on the White Banks Dry Rocks reef when he lost consciousness in the water at approximately 12:49 p.m.
The boat crew began CPR immediately and brought him ashore at a homeowners park to waiting paramedics. He was then taken to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier, where he was pronounced dead.
Foul play is not expected to be a factor in the incident. Autopsy results are pending.
