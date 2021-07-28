KEY LARGO — A 67-year-old Lake Charles man died after just starting a dive on the Spiegel Grove wreck last Friday.

Roy Jasper was pronounced dead at Mariners Hospital at 12:41 p.m. July 23, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Reports state Jasper and two others had just entered the water from a private boat after 11:30 a.m. and were preparing to descend when the two other divers noticed Jasper was drifting away.

They immediately got him back to the boat where a nearby commercial boat captain helped them perform CPR. They went to Garden Cove Drive where waiting paramedics transported Jasper to the hospital.

Foul play does not appear to be a factor in the incident. Autopsy results are pending.