ISLAMORADA — A Key Largo man died while diving on Davis Reef last Friday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
The deceased was identified as Matthew Scott McCurdy, 32.
McCurdy was free diving in water approximately 60 to 70 feet deep at the time of the incident. His dive buddy contacted the U.S. Coast Guard around 4:30 p.m. after losing sight of him.
The Coast Guard, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the sheriff’s dive team retrieved the body shortly thereafter.
The incident is under investigation. Foul play is not expected to be a factor, the sheriff’s office reported. Autopsy results are pending.
