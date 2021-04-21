KEY LARGO — An 82-year-old Hallandale Beach man died last Thursday afternoon after losing consciousness while snorkeling off Key Largo.
The man was identified as Aleksander Toverovsky, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office was notified at approximately 2:33 p.m. that a commercial dive boat crew with Rainbow Reef Dive Center was performing CPR on a patient who had been snorkeling at Molasses Reef.
Early reports indicate a mate aboard the boat Tropical Odyssey witnessed Toverovsky wave for help approximately 150 feet from the boat. The mate dove in and pulled Toverovsky to the boat, at which point he lost consciousness and CPR was started.
The dive boat carried Toverovsky to the Port Largo subdivision where waiting paramedics took him to Mariners Hospital.
Toverovsky was pronounced dead at the hospital. Autopsy result are pending.