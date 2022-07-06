ISLAMORADA — A 25-year-old Homestead man was arrested last week in connection with a string of vessel burglaries in Islamorada and Miami-Dade County following a joint investigation between the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Miami Beach Police Department.
Carlos Leodanys Lopez is facing charges in both jurisdictions, including multiple counts of grand theft and burglary.
The sheriff’s office was notified of multiple boat burglaries in the Venetian Shores neighborhood and Coral Harbor Club in which four vessels were burglarized and high-end GPS units were stolen, with a total value of nearly $60,000.
Detectives began investigating and placed a be-on-the-lookout for the GPS units to other law enforcement agencies. Miami Beach Police Detectives contacted local detectives shortly thereafter stating they were investigating Lopez for multiple boat burglaries in their area and believed he was responsible for the burglaries in Islamorada as well, reports say.
Sheriff’s Detective Jose Hernandez provided Miami Beach Police with additional information and they arrested Lopez after observing him attempting to discard GPS units, reports say.
Lopez admitted to the GPS thefts in Islamorada and all the units reported stolen at the Islamorada locations were found at Lopez’s residence and returned to their owners, reports say.
Lopez remains in jail in Miami-Dade County on charges in that area and will eventually be prosecuted in Monroe County for his crimes here.