ISLAMORADA — A man was seriously injured Saturday afternoon while attempting to climb and jump from Alligator Reef Light, according to U.S. Coast Guard Station Islamorada.
A boater responded to the individual after he hit the water and began yelling for help. After pulling him onto the back of their boat, the good Samaritan called for assistance.
A Station Islamorada boat crew responded, located the good Samaritan’s vessel and disembarked two crew members who began administering first aid while the injured man was transported to shore and awaiting Islamorada Fire Rescue Department personnel.
Additional details were not available at press time.
It is unsafe and illegal to climb the historical reef light structures throughout the Keys, the Coast Guard stated.