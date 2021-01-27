LONG KEY — A 31-year-old Miami man was shot in the stomach at the Channel 5 Bridge and airlifted to a Miami hospital Saturday, Jan. 16, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
Detectives are still investigating the incident, but early reports indicate the shooter and the victim are friends — both from Miami — and had been fishing together on the bridge.
Sometime at approximately 5:30 p.m., the victim decided to change his clothes slightly and jump from the woods in an effort to scare his friend who was walking back to a vehicle, reports say.
The friend drew a 9mm handgun and shot the victim once in the stomach.
Trauma Star landed on the bridge and flew the victim to Jackson South Medical Center.
Whether or not charges will be filed remains part of the ongoing investigation.