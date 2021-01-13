ISLAMORADA — A 32-year-old Key Largo motorcyclist who allegedly fled from deputies in December has been arrested.
Bryan Timothy Williams was charged with fleeing and eluding, reckless driving and operating a motorcycle without a license, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
Deputy Christopher Kilmurray was on patrol at mile marker 88 at 10:13 a.m. on Dec. 18 when he saw a black Honda motorcycle southbound with no headlight illuminated. Florida law requires all motorcycles to have their headlight illuminated at all hours. Kilmurray attempted to perform a traffic stop, but the motorcyclist did not stop, reaching speeds of 80 mph, report say. Kilmurray stopped pursuing the motorcycle for safety reasons.
Lt. Chuck Kellenberger and Deputy Nelson Sanchez reported seeing the same motorcyclist and deputies identified the driver as Williams based on previous contacts with law enforcement. They went to a lobster trap yard near mile marker 75 where Williams was reportedly employed. The property owner allowed them on the property whereupon the motorcycle was located, reports say.
Warrants were filed for Williams arrest. He was booked into jail on Jan. 1.