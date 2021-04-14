KEY LARGO — A 32-year-old local man was arrested Saturday night after being accused of forcibly kissing an underage grocery store employee and threatening others with pocket knives.
Melchor Pastor Hernandez was charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery and resisting arrest, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
No injuries were reported.
The alleged incident began at 6:06 p.m. at the Winn-Dixie in Key Largo. A manager reported Hernandez entered the store too intoxicated to speak, grabbed an underage female employee by her neck and kissed her on the cheek.
Two managers confronted Hernandez who produced two pocket knives, which he began waving in the air, reports say. Hernandez then began striking the shelves with the knives.
The managers stated they feared for their safety and moved away from Hernandez, who then left the store.
Video security footage corroborated the managers’ and teenager’s version of events, according to the incident report. Multiple deputies responded and began to look for Hernandez, who is known to deputies due to past interactions with law enforcement.
Deputies were then called to Rowell’s Waterfront Park less than an hour later where three men reported that a man was threatening them with knives.
Deputies found Hernandez sitting at picnic table at the park. Hernandez ignored Sgt. Josh Brady’s commands to raise his hands.
Deputy Alexandria Hradecky then attempted to talk to Hernandez. Hernandez reached into his pockets and threw a pocket knife. He then produced another pocket knife and stuck it in the table top.
Sgt. Brady attempted to shock Hernandez with a Taser after Hernandez reached for the knife on the table, but it was ineffective, reports say.
Hernandez began taking steps toward the water when Brady rushed him in an effort to keep him from entering the water. Hernandez flexed and tensed his body to avoid being handcuffed.
Hernandez was taken to Mariners Hospital where he was medically cleared. He was then taken to jail.