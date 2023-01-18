Yates and McBay

Islamorada Village Manager Ted Yates, left, presented a ‘State of the Village’ address last week during an event hosted by the Islamorada Chamber of Commerce. Yates is pictured with Craig McBay, chamber chairman.

 ISLAMORADA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE/Faceook page

ISLAMORADA — Village residents got to hear directly from Village Manager Ted Yates Jan. 11 about the “State of the Village” as well as a few personal details such as the importance of faith in his life, which he emphasized by sharing a quote from the Book of Proverbs.

The breakfast meeting at the Islamorada Fishing Club and hosted by the Islamorada Chamber of Commerce was at capacity, attended by a dozen village staff members, the council, former council members, Yates’s wife Sharon, whom he introduced, and interested residents.

