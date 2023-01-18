Islamorada Village Manager Ted Yates, left, presented a ‘State of the Village’ address last week during an event hosted by the Islamorada Chamber of Commerce. Yates is pictured with Craig McBay, chamber chairman.
ISLAMORADA — Village residents got to hear directly from Village Manager Ted Yates Jan. 11 about the “State of the Village” as well as a few personal details such as the importance of faith in his life, which he emphasized by sharing a quote from the Book of Proverbs.
The breakfast meeting at the Islamorada Fishing Club and hosted by the Islamorada Chamber of Commerce was at capacity, attended by a dozen village staff members, the council, former council members, Yates’s wife Sharon, whom he introduced, and interested residents.
Yates shared staff-related news such as re-negotiated health insurance benefits meant to be less costly for families and enhance staff retention as well as outward-looking items such as response times by the village fire and emergency staff. The average response time to the 1,688 calls in 2022 was 4 minutes, 19 seconds.
Law enforcement on the water last year made 435 stops resulting in 174 warnings and 168 citations, he said.
Yates went through each department sharing who was in charge and what staff is working on. For example, information technology staff is emphasizing redundancy and cybersecurity, aiming to prevent hackers’ disruption and breaches.
Finance Director Maria Bassett shared the expenses of municipal government, and how staff costs have risen $4.2 million since 2018 to $14.4 million.
Village Clerk Marne McGrath will oversee software known as Civic Clerk, which incorporates live streaming and recorded videos of public meetings with closed captions. Yates said the software will enable residents after a meeting to seek information about any particular item on council agendas by linking directly to that item in the recorded meeting.
Environmental Resources Manager Peter Frezza is overseeing multiple projects from canal restoration and water quality monitoring to infrastructure and maintenance at village conservation properties. As well, 10 derelict vessels were removed in the village last year thanks to a Florida Department of Environmental Protection grant, and buoys and signage were installed on the water.
At the Founders Park marina, surveying, design and permitting of the breakwater’s reconstruction are underway. Construction is partially funded through a $1.9 million grant from FDEP.
The village is climbing aboard the climate resiliency train and plans to budget for a chief resilience officer to help create a vulnerability assessment to plan for future sea-level rise and flooding events. An FDEP grant for $178,100 will help with this.
LiDAR data mapping of village streets and critical facilities for potential road elevation projects and a grant-funded watershed management plan are on the village’s task list. Sea wall standards and elevated height requirements fall under the resiliency needs list.
The planning department is now the Planning and Development Services Department with Dan Gulizio as its director and Jennifer DeBoisbriand as planning director.
Among Gulizio’s challenges are resolving code irregularities, especially 24 code amendments in the building permit allocation system, transfer of development rights, affordable housing and more.
Ten staff members are in the Building Department, with Sheila Denoncourt serving as chief building official and floodplain manager.
Saying it’s better to be proactive than reactive when it comes to code enforcement, Yates shared that the Code Compliance Department under Carlota De La Sierra handled 390 cases last year and collected $114,000 in illegal vacation rental fines using software called Rentalscape.
Public Works Director A.J. Engelmeyer oversees 19 employees as well as 67.6 miles of village roadways, 34 miles of paved bike lanes, including the multi-purpose Florida Keys Overseas Heritage Trail, and is the liaison for waste management and Florida Department of Transportation projects within the village.
There followed 10 slides about activities related to the Parks and Recreation Department under Director Maria Bagiotti, including a new free concerts series at the Founders Park amphitheater.
Yates’ closing Powerpoint slide included the Proverbs quote: “Above all else, guard your heart, for everything you do flows from it.” He said he may not always make the right decisions, but his heart is in the right place.
The entire “State of the Village” presentation can be seen at the village’s website at islamorada.fl.us.