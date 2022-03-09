ISLAMORADA — The search for the next village manager will again lead the Islamorada Village Council’s next meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 10. A discussion on the Fills master plan too is expected as is a discussion about fecal matter at Founders Park and street lighting for Morada Way.
The council also is being asked to approve a fourth amendment in its agreement with Wood Environmental and Infrastructure Solutions that adhere to Florida Department of Economic Opportunity requirements for the Canal Restoration Work Program.
The change sets a definitive timeline of 10 years with essential milestones, plans and developments being monitored and tracked.
A lack of progress on the new canal restoration tasks will result in a 20% reduction of the village’s Building Permit Allocation System allocations.
Further, the council will vote to free up restricted grant funds from the state Department of Environmental Protection to remove Hurricane Irma-related debris and sediments within the city’s canals.
The council will consider approving an increase of $99,810 in an amendment to the agreement with Solutions and Lighting for the design and installation of a lighting system throughout the Morada Way Arts and Cultural District located between mile markers 81.2 and 82 on the Old Highway.
The total project cost would increase to $481,755 for installation of 29 decorative poles in the district.
Also on tap for approval are first quarter residential building permit allocation system rankings for five market-rate “without land dedication” properties owned by Hammer Time Builders Group, Kenneth Tafoya, Islamorada Realty Investment Trust, Timothy Hampson and Shirley Flenner, and Councilman Mark Gregg.
The village will discuss a proposal by Gorman and Company for seven affordable workforce housing units proposed at the Woods Avenue lots, and 16 units proposed at the mile marker 88.6 lots, whose application packets are due by the end of March.
Council will also vote to extend retroactively the reservation of nine building permit allocations for affordable dwelling units to develop on six lots that it had purchased for $1,367,700 on Gardenia Street.
Mayor Pete Bacheler is proposing “Rules of Procedure” for council meetings. To maintain civility at the podium, the rules would aim to limit anger, rudeness, ridicule, obscene or profane language, impatience and lack of respect for others during public comment.
Councilman Gregg is proposing to add “private clubs” as amendments to the village’s Land Development Regulations relating to the Village Center Zoning District, the Tourist Commercial Zoning District, the Highway Commercial Zoning District and the Neighborhood Commercial Zoning District.
Gregg is also sponsoring a discussion on compensating council members more than $1,000 per month and that potentially other forms of compensation be considered.
The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County recently found fecal pollution at Founders Park. The source may likely come from stormwater runoff, pets, wildlife and human sewage as these findings are almost always associated with rainfall events.
The dog park at Founders Park and associated dog feces has been suggested as a potential contributing source of fecal contamination to nearshore waters, leading to the occasional elevated enterococci levels and subsequent beach closures.
Luminultra Technologies conducted a wide range of microbial monitoring. The results were that all four samples were tested for the “dog” marker and also for the “general enterococcus” marker, and the results indicate that the elevated levels of enterococcus in the waters adjacent to the beach during and after a rainfall event were not a result of dog feces.