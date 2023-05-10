ISLAMORADA — For a third time in about a month, state and local rescue groups had to conduct a manatee rescue operation in Florida Keys waters, and this time it was a mother and her calf.

Dolphin Research Center’s Manatee Rescue Team, Aquarium Encounters and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission rescued an injured adult manatee near the World Wide Sportsman boat ramp on Monday, May 1.

tohara@keysnews.com