Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
KEY LARGO — The U.S. Marine Corps Birthday Celebration will be held at American Legion Post 333 at 7 p.m. Nov. 10.
Celebration will include the Star-Spangled Banner, Marine Corps Hymn, Marine Corps cake, comments and music.
Discounted food and beverages will be available for all in attendance.
The event is open to the general public and all members of the Armed Services.