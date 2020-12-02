UPPER KEYS — Louis “Gunny” Slagle, a former gunnery sergeant, has a tattoo of a Marine Corps bulldog, a distinguishing trait that sets him apart from his identical twin and identifies him as a retired U.S. Marine who doesn’t shy away from action.
But his latest call to duty was unlike any before.
He recently returned from Washington, D.C., after escorting the remains of a fallen Vietnam serviceman, Private First Class Bruce Wayne Carter, from a gravesite in Miami to Arlington National Cemetery at the behest of Carter’s 90-year-old mother, Georgie Carter-Krell. Carter was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroism in Vietnam.
Ordered to the Republic of Vietnam in April 1969, Carter served as a radio operator/radio man with Company H, 2d Battalion, 3d Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. On Aug. 7, 1969, Carter was killed in action north of Vandegrift Combat Base in Quang Tri Province.
“Bruce jumped on a live hand grenade while in combat to save his fellow soldiers. He saved their lives. He was 19 years old,” Slagle said.
Carter was buried in Miami two weeks after his death on his mother’s birthday.
His other medals and decorations include a Purple Heart, Combat Action Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with one bronze star and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.
“Georgie called me last September and said as a dying wish she wanted him moved,” Slagle said. “We did a GoFundMe and it cost nearly $20,000, and that did not include airfare. American Airlines flew us up there all for free. They went above and beyond.
“I said, ‘Bruce, you’ve been in this grave for 51 years, but I got to move you,’” Slagle recalled. “We had to buy a new casket and I was there when they switched him. I saw a set of dress blues and they looked pretty good. The white gloves were still white.”
Carter’s proper military funeral took place on Nov. 4 at Arlington. His American flag-draped casket was drawn by a riderless horse with Carter’s family in procession.
“We had four MV-22B Ospreys fly over. It was emotional. I’ve been wounded. I thought I had seen it all,” Slagle said.
The Miami Veterans Affairs Medical Center is named after Bruce W. Carter.
Slagle is now focused on organizing the Florida Keys Toys for Tots program along with fellow Vietnam veteran Ken Keidel.
“We honor our fallen and we try to make sure every kid gets to open a present on Christmas Day,” Keidel said. “We are Marines. We’re selfless in service.”