ISLAMORADA — Among the items on the Jan. 19 Islamorada Village Council agenda is a proposed ordinance on farmers markets, which have been controversial due primarily to the success and popularity of such weekend events within village boundaries as well as a lack of clear definitions and rules for their operation. Some complaints arose from nearby residents about traffic, parking, noise and products sold.
The hullaballoo two years ago led the former planning director and village staff to request a site plan from the originator of the Florida Keys Farmers Market near mile marker 81. Jae Jans said he had to pay from $10,000 to $15,000 for his site plan, and he wonders if other market organizers were held to the same standards.
When the controversy reached a pinnacle, Jans said the former planning director promised a public workshop, and he says that never happened.
“There’s been no community consensus or consent,” Jans said. He added his property property is zoned for commercial business, and the farmers market has been a big hit with residents, visitors and entrepreneurial booth participants.
Daniel Gulizio, who became the village’s director of Planning and Development Services last year, said, “There has been extensive public comment on the question of farmers markets over the last year. This includes two public hearings before the Local Planning Agency and a third public hearing before the former Village Council. Site plan standards are the same for everyone and are governed by the village Land Development Regulations. Finally, the draft code amendments were based upon the input of multiple staff members over several months, an analysis of approaches by other municipalities and the input of multiple village attorneys.”
Gulizio added that he met with Jans on multiple occasions to explain the review process.
The proposed ordinance up for review defines farmers, flea and other markets. Farmers market means an occasional or periodic sales activity held in an outdoor open area, possibly under tents, where groups or individual sellers offer fresh produce and other related goods for sale to the public. A farmers market does not include private rummage sales, similar activities held by places of worship, flea markets and fairs.
Flea market means a building or open area in which stalls or sales areas are set aside and rented or otherwise provided, and which are intended for use by various unrelated individuals to sell articles that are either homemade, homegrown, handcrafted, old obsolete or antique, and may include the selling of new or used goods at retail by businesses or individuals who are generally engaged in retail trade. Rummage sales and garage sales are not considered flea markets.
A fair means a gathering of people for various cultural, entertainment or commercial activities, which may include the gathering of sellers and buyers at a particular time and place for trade.”
A farmers market, flea market or fair would all be subject to the issuance of a temporary use permit. Lot size and permitted products are also defined, as are prohibitions such as alcoholic beverages at the markets.
Another code amendment up for discussion Thursday would repeal the village’s alcoholic beverage use permit, saying it is rare for a municipality to regulate such permits where a state authority has already established a licensing program.
“This duplication of services provides minimal benefits beyond what the combination of state licensing and local zoning controls already provide,” a planning staff memo states. “The repeal of the alcoholic beverage use permit provisions from the code will help to streamline the permitting process through the elimination of a redundant liquor licensing permit process. At the same time, the village will continue to maintain ample controls over establishments where alcoholic beverages are sold and/or consumed through its existing zoning controls.”
Six other proposed code amendments on topics such as the floodplain, outdoor seating, boat dealerships and the development review process are on the agenda.
Council members added discussion items to take place at the beginning of the meeting. Vice Mayor Sharon Mahoney plans to bring up a “concept proposals” discussion about the village-owned land at mile maker 82, formerly known as Island Silver and Spice, and Councilwoman Elizabeth Jolin added a discussion about the supplemental parking agreement at Crooked Palm Distillery, which is to be built near mile marker 90.3, bayside.
Under resolutions, the council is to consider a wastewater improvement project using supervisory control and data acquisition, as well as residential building permits allocations.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in Founders Park Community Center and will be broadcast.