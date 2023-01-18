Market

The Galleria on Upper Matecumbe Key has been a host site for weekend outdoor markets.

 File photo by DAN CAMPBELL/Free Press

ISLAMORADA — Among the items on the Jan. 19 Islamorada Village Council agenda is a proposed ordinance on farmers markets, which have been controversial due primarily to the success and popularity of such weekend events within village boundaries as well as a lack of clear definitions and rules for their operation. Some complaints arose from nearby residents about traffic, parking, noise and products sold.

The hullaballoo two years ago led the former planning director and village staff to request a site plan from the originator of the Florida Keys Farmers Market near mile marker 81. Jae Jans said he had to pay from $10,000 to $15,000 for his site plan, and he wonders if other market organizers were held to the same standards.

