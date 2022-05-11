KEY LARGO — A 48-year-old local man and a 44-year-old local woman were arrested last Friday night after a parking dispute with a resident led to a fight, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
James John King was charged with battery, vehicle theft, burglary and damage to property. Erin Kathleen Poe was charged with battery.
Sgt. Mario Benedetti and deputies Anfernee Rodriguez, Daniel Valdes and Wedlet Jean Jacques responded to Avenue E at 10:12 p.m. regarding a fight in progress. The suspects and the resident were on scene.
The resident stated a woman unknown to him, identified by deputies as Poe, came to his front door and asked if he could move his pickup truck and trailer as it was blocking her boyfriend’s pickup truck, which was illegally parked on the resident’s property, according to the incident report. The resident stated he would move it in five minutes as he was just finishing dinner.
The resident stated he then heard a loud noise. According to the incident report, King got inside the man’s pickup truck and crashed it into another vehicle, causing approximately $2,300 in damage to the truck, trailer, other vehicle and landscaping.
King then got out of the truck and struck the man in the face, the report states. Poe admitted to hitting the man several times with her purse, the report states