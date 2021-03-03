KEY LARGO — A 20-year-old Hallandale Beach man was arrested after he allegedly fled from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol in a stolen vehicle Saturday, Feb. 20.
Dwayne Deandre Nelson was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing, reckless driving, child abuse and having no valid driver’s license.
The sheriff’s office aired a be-on-the-lookout alert for a black Lincoln Continental heading southbound in Key Largo. Deputy Dyllon Hansen spotted the vehicle traveling southbound on U.S. 1 at mile marker 103. Hansen activated his lights and sirens, but the vehicle did not stop. Hansen was soon joined by Deputy Victor Morales. The suspect vehicle reached speeds of 90 mph while cutting off other motorist, exited U.S. 1 at Park Drive and then re-entered U.S. 1 traveling northbound.
Deputies successfully deployed tire spikes at mile marker 107 and the Lincoln stopped at mile marker 108. Nelson was identified as the driver. A 16-year-old male passenger was also in the car.
Hollywood Police Department was notified of the recovered stolen vehicle.
It was learned Nelson had active warrants out of Miami-Dade County for aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and fleeing and eluding, reports say.
Nelson was taken to jail. The juvenile was not charged.