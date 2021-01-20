TAVERNIER — A 24-year-old local motorcyclist accused of fleeing from deputies on U.S. 1 at speeds of up to 148 mph earlier this month was arrested last week.
Jesus Giovanni Ginjauma was charged with fleeing and eluding, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
Deputy Ed Swogger was near mile marker 93 on U.S. 1 at 11:47 p.m. on Jan. 3 when he spotted a southbound black motorcycle traveling at 139 mph. Swogger attempted to conduct a traffic stop and the motorcyclist then began driving erratically, turning onto Burton Drive, then through the parking lots at the Dairy Queen and Mobile gas station, then on to Sabal Palm Drive and Oleander Drive. Eventually the motorcycle reached speeds of 148 mph on U.S. 1. Swogger ceased the pursuit for safety reasons.
Swogger identified the motorcycle as a Suzuki GSXR, but he eventually lost sight of it. He and other deputies later found the motorcycle parked behind a Conex storage container near the corner of Second Avenue and East 1st Street, reports say. No license plate was attached. The ignition did not appear to be damaged, reports say.
Swogger also found a helmet nearby which was placed into evidence for DNA testing and fingerprints.
Swogger received information that Ginjauma frequently rides the motorcycle and that he had been at Sharkey’s in Key Largo. Swogger went there and an employee confirmed Ginjauma had been there about 20 minutes prior, adding that he left on a black motorcycle, reports say.
Detective Ignacio Molina later received information that Ginjauma said he had fled from deputies and hid the motorcycle behind a Conex box, reports say.
Warrants were issued for Ginjauma. He was booked into jail last Wednesday.