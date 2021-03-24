KEY LARGO —A 26-year-old local woman was arrested Tuesday, March 16, after allegedly fleeing from deputies on the wrong side of U.S. 1.
There were no crashes or reported injuries.
Heather Leigh Huston was charged with fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, DUI, DUI with a blood alcohol content of .15 or higher and possession of a controlled substance (several amphetamine pills) without a subscription, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident began at 10:46 p.m. when Deputy Richard Rodriguez reported seeing a black Cadillac sedan traveling northbound in the U.S. 1 southbound lanes near mile marker 103. Rodriguez reported that he had to veer off the highway to avoid a collision. He reported that the vehicle was traveling faster than 85 mph in the 45 mph zone. Sgt. Orlando Alvarez then spotted the Cadillac near mile marker 104.
The driver of the Cadillac, later identified as Huston, did not stop when deputies turned on their lights and sirens. The decision was made to not deploy tire spikes as deputies feared the Cadillac would lose control and hit another vehicle traveling in the correct direction. The Cadillac finally turned into the correct northbound lanes at mile marker 106 and stopped at mile marker 107, where Huston was taken into custody without incident.
A .172 blood alcohol breath sample was later taken from Huston. She was taken to jail.