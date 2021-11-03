TAVERNIER — It was fortunate “Little Stevie,” a great white heron covered in a thick slick of brown sewer sludge in August had a place to go for a warm bath and a few good meals before taking off.
He convalesced at the nonprofit Florida Keys Wild Bird Rehabilitation Center after landing in one of the sewage-filled Sequence Batch Reactor tanks housed at the Key Largo sewer district’s main plant where workers there netted him out of the slurry.
His is a success story and there are many like his since the late “Bird Lady” Laura Quinn opened the bird sanctuary doors in 1991. The center’s Laura Quinn Wild Bird Sanctuary is about a half-acre of natural hammock encircled by conservation land that’s been ever evolving over the years to better serve injured and non-releasable wild birds.
The sanctuary just gained a medical enclosure to treat injured pelicans, the most common intake at the bird center. It’s a wood and mesh screen enclosure covered with shade sails. It’s tucked away within the sanctuary’s pelican pond, which is also getting a makeover.
“The medical cage project has been at least five years in the making,” said Florida Keys Wild Bird Rehabilitation Center Executive Director Jordan Budnik. “When we first received quotes for the work in 2017, it was estimated at $27,000, but since then material and labor costs have skyrocketed and the medical unit wound up being $53,000.”
The pod of pelicans housed within the medical unit weren’t seeking treatment when the Florida Keys Free Press visited last week. They were being temporarily housed there while the 1,500-gallon pelican pond was being prepped for its makeover.
“We want to have greater control over it,” Budnik said. “It’s going to be the same size, just hardier. This pond is for our pelagic species like our brown pelicans, double-crested cormorants and our masked booby.”
The pelican pond will be lined, easier to clean and less susceptible to king tides and flooding. The new pond will be made of shotcrete (sprayed concrete) and enforced with rebar. The plumbing system will be reinstalled to flush the pond into the central sewer system.
That project, which started last Friday, is estimated to take eight to 10 weeks and, due to COVID-induced inflation, will cost about $80,000, according to Budnik.
“This project has also been years in the making,” she said. “We had a lot of wonderful donors who have carried us through the pandemic. The foundations that have historically given to us, gave us more. They made sure we had what we needed, and we had our busiest hospital season.”
Budnik said it costs about $1,400 a day to operate the bird sanctuary with about 90 birds and 40 different species. It’s not the cost of food fish that is exorbitant but rather the cost to feed the birds of prey.
The Florida Keys Wild Bird Rehabilitation Center built its Mission Wild Bird building, a 2,500-square-foot bird hospital in 2014 to treat injured birds. It had been averaging about 900 intakes a year until the pandemic hit.
“During the pandemic in 2020, we had 1,300 intakes. My theory is that people were self-distancing and had quiet time to notice nature or bird watch,” Budnik said.
Most intakes are “birdnapping” cases, she said.
“People take a bird from the nest or on the ground because they thought it was abandoned. It’s usually when the parents are off looking for food. This happens a lot during the spring and early summer,” Budnik said.
Aside from birdnapping, the top intake cases are usually bird injuries due to domestic and feral cat incidences, dog bites, window strikes, vehicle strikes, pellet shots and rodenticide poisonings when property owners place poison down to control rats, which is then eaten by birds of prey.
“We never paused because of the pandemic. We knew we had to raise these funds for these projects that we’ve needed for some time,” said Florida Keys Wild Bird Rehabilitation Center Vice Chair Dennis Caltagirone.
“It took time getting the permits and other governmental agencies’ approval and they’re here now. We’re delighted about that. Those two projects have been on our plate for a while and we’re looking forward to the future.”
The bird center is planning to update older bird enclosures that have a lifespan of at least a decade and to eventually add a second floor to its hospital.
The Florida Keys Wild Bird Rehabilitation Center is located at 93600 Overseas Highway in Tavernier. There is a $10 suggested donation for visitors. For more information, visit missionwildbird.com or call 305-852-4486.