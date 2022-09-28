ISLAMORADA — A Miami artist is still trying to locate her “doomsday bunker on wheels,” an art installation trailer that thieves stole from Islamorada over the Labor Day weekend.
Jillian Mayer, 38, is a visual artist, Florida International University graduate and Miami native whose art often explores technology and how it affects individuals’ lives. Her works have appeared in Miami, Boston, Buffalo, Omaha and Los Angeles, and she’s been featured in The New York Times, Huffington Post and other publications.
Many of her works include installations, with one of her prized pieces being a 20-foot black trailer rigged with the dual-purpose function of providing a residency for artists while offering a doomsday bunker-style aesthetic.
The Islamorada-based project she’s been working on since 2018 — decked out with a bed, kitchen, solar panel, custom ceramic sink, working shower with a 50-gallon water tank and features resembling her “Slumpies” series of sculptures (a collection of fiberglass art pieces showcased at Pérez Art Museum Miami) — has been missing since early September, and efforts to recover the trailer have so far been fruitless.
Mayer is still holding out hope to find the art piece she’s been working so hard to complete. She is asking anyone who might have seen her trailer to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 305-664-6480. While most of the trailer appears ordinary from the outside, a custom window on the back left side could perhaps serve as a clue to residents looking to earn a cash reward.
Mayer also can be contacted at 305-322-8651.
In the meantime, the sheriff’s office has put a “Be On the Lookout” (BOLO) notice out for the trailer nationwide. Mayer believes that whoever took the trailer was likely headed to the mainland.
“If you see a black trailer, and one of the sides has a square window, that’s mine. There’s also some solar panel rigging on top. That’s pretty low profile, but (you can also notice) the custom purpose of it,” she said.
Mayer explained further about the function of the project that could now perhaps be lost forever.
“It was essentially a tiny home, which was called an ‘artist residency.’ It’s a place where artists were invited to spend some time to take a moment away from all of the chaos in the world by having an invitation to this sort of refuge,” she said.
“It was very sculptural inside,” she added. “I took cues from the survivalist and ‘prepper’ cultures in terms of preparedness to go off the grid.”
Mayer is hoping the trailer will be found, but she’s also a realist.
“The (trailer) is nondescript, but that’s only causing to be problematic in terms of trying to locate a missing trailer. It would perhaps be a lot easier to find if it had a very unique aesthetic on the exterior. It’s interesting. When one goes through the trouble to make essentially a survival bunker, you never think about it being stolen. So it makes me think about preparedness, especially in terms of an apocalyptic future. One can never really prepare for the unpreparable,” she said.