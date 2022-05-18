KEY LARGO — A 31-year-old Miami man was arrested Monday, May 9, for allegedly stealing a $60,000 Kubota track loader from a Key Largo construction site earlier this year.
Arley Perez was charged with grand theft, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. He is also facing multiple similar charges in Miami-Dade County.
The sheriff’s office was called to a construction site on the 104000 block of the Overseas Highway on Feb. 10 after it was discovered the loader was stolen sometime in the few days prior.
Detective Matthew O’Neill obtained security video showing a truck towing a large flatbed trailer with the loader attached traveling northbound on U.S. 1. The truck’s license plate was registered to Perez, reports say.
Detective O’Neill and Miami-Dade Police detectives began investigating Perez for similar crimes in both counties. That joint investigation led detectives to a property in Miami-Dade County where they allege Perez was storing stolen items. The loader from Key Largo was not found, but more than $135,000 in other stolen equipment was recovered, reports say. Most of the equipment had the serial numbers removed.
Detectives also uncovered an illegal cockfighting operation at the location.
Monroe County detectives filed a warrant for Perez’s arrest. He was arrested by Miami-Dade Police late last month. He was charged for the Monroe County theft on May 2.