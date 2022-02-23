NORTH KEY LARGO — A 37-year-old Miami man already in jail in Miami-Dade County is facing additional charges filed by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly stealing more than $90,000 from an Ocean Reef Club resident.
Maykel Alvarez was charged last week with grand theft of more than $20,000 and fraud charges.
The case began on Nov. 19, 2021, when the Ocean Reef resident reported an unknown person opened an online bank account using his information and transferred money out of his legitimate accounts.
The suspect also created an account with an investment company using the resident’s information and transferred money from the legitimate bank accounts as well.
The suspect then opened another account with yet another bank using a cellphone and made two wire transfers from the fraudulent accounts totaling more than $90,000.
Detective Matthew O’Neill began investigating. Phone records and other information led him to a Hialeah Police Department report associated with Alvarez.
On Dec. 12, 2021, Alvarez was arrested by Miami Shores Police and two cellphones were found matching the phone records discovered during O’Neill’s investigation.
Police also found credit cards with the same alias Alvarez used to create the fraudulent bank accounts. Alvarez was also renting his apartment under the same alias.
Alvarez remains in the Miami-Dade County Pre-trial Detention Center.