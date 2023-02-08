UPPER KEYS — A 22-year-old Miami man has been charged with allegedly stealing personal information from Tavernier gas station customers.
Da’Vhun Amaru Kinson faces 23 counts of fraudulent possession or use of an ID of another person, one count of trafficking in stolen credit cards and five counts of fraudulent use of an ID/victim more than 60 years old, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
Kinson was initially arrested on Nov. 12, 2022, on a grand theft charge for allegedly using his cellphone to steal money via Cash App while employed at a gas station in Tavernier. Information obtained in that arrest led to evidence in the current case.
A search warrant revealed Kinson had personal identification information for 54 victims on his cellphone including their credit card and driver’s license data, reports say. Many of the cards were photographed at a separate Key Largo business. A co-conspirator was photographing the cards and providing that information to Kinson, reports say. Several victims reported their cards were used shortly after they visited the business in Key Largo.
Kinson is currently in custody in Miami-Dade County for unrelated offenses and will be extradited to Monroe County upon resolution of that case.
The investigation is ongoing and more arrests may be pending.