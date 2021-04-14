LONG KEY — A 29-year-old Miami man was arrested Saturday afternoon after allegedly being found to be in possession of illegal lobster.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Anthony Wales stopped a Toyota Corolla for speeding near the Long Key Bridge at approximately 4:31 p.m. Wales noticed recently used scuba gear and a spear gun in the car.
The driver, identified as Jeffrey Alexander Vasquez, initially denied having any harvested wildlife, before producing nine lobster from a bucket in the trunk, Wales reported.
Seven of the nine lobster were undersized. All had been speared and were harvested out-of-season.
Vasquez also did not have a measuring device.He was taken to jail.
For information on fishing regulations, visit myfwc.com.