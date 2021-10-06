KEY LARGO — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Miami mayoral candidate and private investigator on a felony charge of impersonating a police officer in Key Largo.
Francisco “Frank” Pichel, 59, a former Miami police officer who listed his occupation as private investigator, was arrested early Friday morning on a fraud and impersonation charge, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office website.
This is not Pichel’s first brush with the law despite being a former police officer. In 2006, authorities arrested Pichel on charges of illegally selling steroids and an erectile-dysfunction drug while he was serving as the sergeant-at-arms at Miami City Hall, according to Miami newspaper reports. The charges were later dropped as part of a plea deal in which he withdrew his police credentials.
Pichel is now challenging Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, and Pichel appears to have been in Key Largo on May 30 surveilling the mayor, who was in town with a police protection unit, according to Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay.
On May 30, Pichel committed “the offense of falsely impersonating an officer when he falsely assumed or pretended to be a sheriff when he parked his personal vehicle on the swale of a residence in Key Largo and upon the homeowner making contact with him. Pichel ‘flashed’ a badge, identified himself as a police officer working for Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and told the homeowner he was waiting for his relief,” the arrest report stated.
A Monroe County deputy responded to 120 3rd Lane in Key Largo in reference to “suspicious activity,” the report stated. Upon his arrival, he met with Miami police officer Robert Love, who said he was visiting a friend, John McFadden, who lives on 3rd Lane. The report does not say whether Love was part of Suarez’s protection detail.
During his visit, Love said he noticed a white BMW parked in front of the residence. The BMW raised suspicion so Love and the homeowner attempted to contact the driver.
As Love walked to the fence, the BMW met him at the gate. The driver, later identified as Pichel, produced a gold badge and identified himself as a Monroe County police officer, Love told deputies. The driver said he “waiting for relief,” the report stated.
Pichel said, “Don’t worry, I’m Monroe County,” the report stated.
Pichel turned himself into Monroe County authorities and was booked into jail early Friday morning, according to the sheriff’s office. He was later released after posting a $5,000 bail.
Pichel’s attorney, Matthew Baldwin, declined to comment.